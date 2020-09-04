CALIFORNIA CITY -- Work crews were sent to repair a downed power line pole following a traffic incident on the westbound side of California City Boulevard at Maverick Street just before 10 a.m. on Friday morning, Sept. 4.
According to California City Police Department, no one was injured in the single vehicle incident. CCPD advised motorists to drive carefully while utility workers repair the damaged line.
