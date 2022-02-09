The at-risk youth in our community can use our help. This February, please join Team McCarthy in showing some love to local teens in need. You can drop off your donations at The Blvd, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. between the hours of 11:00AM and 9:00PM or call the campaign office and a member of the team will pick up the donation 661-324-6914.

Valen-teen_s Day Flyer.png

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.