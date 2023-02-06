CALIFORNIA CITY, CA – 02/02/2023 – CITY OF CALIFORNIA CITY – OHV DEPARTMENT announces their intent to apply for grant funding from the Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Grant Program. “Our main emphasis will be on maintaining current routes, trials, roads and safety in California City’s OHV riding areas as well as improving OHV amenities for the OHV community to enjoy”.
Positive Impact
The OHV Department states that previously awarded grants have funded the upkeep, improvement and maintenance of existing trails, routes, and roads. Additionally, in the upgrading of amenities, first aid assistance, EMS efforts and upholding safety and educational measures for the OHV community.
Preliminary Grants
Preliminary grant applications will be available for viewing and for public comment input on the OHMVR Division website: ohv.parks.ca.gov beginning March 7, 2023 until May 1, 2023 at 5pm. If interested, you may also submit your comments to ohvinfo@parks.ca.gov or to the OHV Manager at ielmes@californiacity-ca.gov.
You may also mail in your comments to the following address:
City of California City
Attn: OHV Manager Elmes
21000 Hacienda Blvd.
California City, CA 93505
Public Input Meeting
A project input meeting for the public will be held on February 24th, 2023, at 9am. Located at Borax Bill Park, 16363 Twenty Mule Team Parkway, California City, CA 93505. All are welcome to attend.
