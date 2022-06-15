***** update*****
Alert: Missing Child: **LOCATED** Jontae James Jr, age 13, male , Black, 5ft 1in, 100lbs. Last seen: 21600 block of Calhoun Dr
**The child has been located. Thank you for your assistance**
California City PD seeks your help in locating a missing child: Jontae James Jr. Age 13, male, Black, 5ft 1in, 100lbs. Last seen wearing unknown shirt, blue jeans, brown reindeer slippers. Left from residence in the 21600 block of Calhoun Dr. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Jontae James, please call the California City Police Department at (760) 373-8606
