The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Sept. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
67-year old Louis Hill was arrested on Aug. 27th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Remove/Destroy/Damage Wireless Communication Device to Prevent Summoning of Assistance or Law Enforcement.
According to court records, 64-year old Ricky Eugene Gallegos appeared on Aug. 29th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger/Misdemeanor (dismissed), Battery on Person (pled No Contest) and Disorderly Conduct: Drunk (dismissed). A Deferred Entry of Judgment and Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2023.
According to court records, 32-year old Travion Dontrel Jones appeared on Sept. 1st for a Hearing on Report - PC 1368 (Mental Competency Hearing); a Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing was heard on Sept. 8th
According to court records, 28-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui was scheduled to appear on Sept. 2nd for a continued Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury – Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) and Willful Cruelty to Child.
According to court records, 22-year old Joel Michael Lopez appeared on Sept. 2nd and 8th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury – Force - Personal Use (dismissed) and Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc (pled No Contest). He received a sentence of 4 days in jail w/4-days credit, fined a total of $425 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 years. Lopez has since been released from custody.
According to court records, 42-year old David Wayne Terrill appeared on Sept. 2nd for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Vandalism: less than $400, False Identification to Specific Peace Officer, Escape from Lawful Arrest, Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon: Metal Knuckles and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia; the case was continued again until Oct. 21st.
34-year old Darryl Rodden was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Sept. 13th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
According to court records, 35-year old Andrew Vincent Arrieta appeared on Sept. 15th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing, Set Preliminary Hearing Date and Motion to Amend Complaint on the charges of 2 counts of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and 2 counts of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc.; the case was continued again until Oct. 18th.
According to court records, 29-year old Grant Mazak was scheduled to appear on Sept. 16th for a Further Hearing on the charges of Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury and Vandalism: $400 or More) pled No Contest to both charges on Dec. 1, 2020 and was sentenced to 61 days in jail, fined $570 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year 1 month).
61-year old Kenard Simms was arrested on Sept. 17th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
24-year old Peter Alvarez was arrested on Sept. 20th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Possess Open Container while Driving, Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in a Public Place and Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
30-year old Justin Watkins was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 21st on Suspicion of Driving while License Suspended, Hit and Run Resulting in Injury and Evading Peace Officer/Great Bodily Injury: Death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.