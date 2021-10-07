BORON – The Kern County Fire Station 17 in Boron received a donation for new fitness equipment; the donation came from 8-Minute Aratina Solar in the form of a $2,500 check presented at the fire station; the donation was presented on Sept. 29th.
Aratina Solar says they have donated to several organizations in Boron such as Boron Alive, the Boron Senior Center and Bo’s Fitness Center for Reggie’s Run for Kicks.
The donation taken at the fitness center will go a long way to help Boron athletes with new athletic shoes for their sports programs.
The Kern County Fire Department in Boron will use the donation to purchase much needed new fitness equipment for the crews to use during their “down time” at the station while on duty and not fighting fires or inspecting fire hydrants around the area. Thank you to Aratina Solar for the much needed donations for the Boron community
