The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 32-year old Willie N. Payne appeared on Nov. 8th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing, Set Preliminary Hearing Date and Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of 3 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), 5 counts of Drive w/out License, 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, No Safety Belt on Driver, 2 counts of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Under Influence of Spec. Controlled Substance: Possess Firearm, Drive under Influence of Alcohol, Drug or Combined, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Possess Controlled Substance, Possession of Identifying Information, 4 counts of Sell/Transfer/Receive/Etc Access Card Intent: Fraud and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked; all were continued again until Dec. 8th and Payne remains free on $27,500 bail.
According to court records, 49-year old Robert C. Wiley appeared on Nov. 8th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Violate Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence, which was continued until Feb. 6, 2023.
24-year old Peter Alvarez was arrested on Nov. 8th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer (dismissed on Nov. 17th), Possession of Burglar’s Tools (dismissed on Nov. 17th), Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle (pled No Contest on Nov. 17th and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16th), Drive w/out License, Carry Loaded Firearm in Vehicle or on Person while in Public Place, Possession of Marijuana while Driving Vehicle and Carrying Concealed Weapon in Vehicle; he appeared on Nov. 17th for a Pre-Trial Conference which was continued until Dec. 16th.
43-year old Brian Meza was arrested on Nov. 8th on Suspicion of Battery on Person, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and 2 counts of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process; he appeared on Nov. 10th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment then again on Nov. 17th for a Pre-Trial Conference and a Bail Review on Nov. 29th.
According to court records, 35-year old Ronalee Stanberry was scheduled to appear on Nov. 10th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment.
37-year old Joel Terska was arrested on Nov. 13th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
According to court records, 35-year old Andrew Vincent Arrieta appeared on Nov. 15th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 2 counts of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, 4 counts of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc (pled No Contest to one and others dismissed), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm and Failure to Appear on Felony Charge; all cases continued and he will be sentenced for the No Contest plea on Dec. 13th.
25-year old Albert Rodriguez was arrested on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Failure to Appear on Felony Charge, Battery on Person, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Accessory after the Fact, Drive w/out License, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage and Multiple Beams; he was arrested again on Nov. 15th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
36-year old Rodolfo Vargas was arrested on Nov. 23rd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.