MOJAVE – Mojave Air and Space Port is open and operational during the COVID-19 crisis, as required by the FAA, according to Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Karina Drees. MASP held its regular board of directors meeting April 7 via teleconference, all board members were in attendance via telephone.
“This is obviously quite an unusual time for the world and the airport included,” said Drees during her report to the board. “A handful of our companies are considered mission critical here at the airport, so they are still operating. The airport is mandated by FAA, so we’re still open.”
Drees said staff was working on staggered schedules to limit contact with co-workers and customers.
“We’re just limiting our interactions with each other to try to adhere to the social distancing request of Kern County Public Health,” she said. “One thing the county keeps stressing is that anybody who’s not in the health care business - their job really is to stay at home as much as possible.
“In terms of the CARES Act, for example, we’re really digging into how that could affect us. How it could affect our customers should we experience some financial hardship here. I’m not seeing that yet, but we’re keeping a close eye on this and we’ll continue to observe daily how any of these impacts might affect our customers and the airport. In the meantime, we continue to operate sort of business as usual, minus those concessions.”
Drees said the Taxiway C improvement project is still on track, with request for bids published in area newspapers and bid opening expected at the end of the month. Taxiway ‘C’ is the only full-length parallel taxiway to Runway 8-26.
During a special Oct. 16, 2019 meeting, Drees reported on a pre-engineering proposal from engineering consulting firm Mead and Hunt which noted rehabilitation of the taxiway was required due to its level of deterioration. Full pavement replacement may be needed for a portion of the taxiway west of runway 12-30, which received a poor rating during a recent Pavement Condition Index study. Another section was classified in good condition and would likely only require filling cracks and patching of isolated pavement failures.
“Approximately 4,700 linear feet of Taxiway ‘C’ abut the main aircraft apron and will require repair of the concrete / asphalt transition between the taxiway and the apron,” reads the report. The project is also meant to address taxiway edge lighting deficiencies and remove one row of T-hangers that are in conflict with the Taxiway Object Free Area – an area meant to remain clear of aboveground objects.
Existing airfield electrical systems are also experiencing failures with temporary maintenance patches made to keep the system operational. The grant will include an analysis of the airfield electrical system.
The Board of Directors unanimously approved contracting with Mead and Hunt for the design and pre-engineering work on the project at a cost of $813,108. An $8 million grant for the project through the Department of Transportation Airport Improvement Plan program was announced Nov. 21, 2019 by U.S. Rep Kevin McCarthy.
“So, according to the FAA, everything is still going to be on track with this project, so we continue to make our plans,” said Drees.
She also noted that maintenance crews are continuing to work around the airfield to make improvements and ensure the airfield is ready once flight operations begin again.
Director Bill Deaver praised the work being done by Drees>
“I really want to commend Karina for the wonderful job she’s been doing keeping us informed and, I presume, keeping everybody on the airfield informed,” he said. “It’s magnificent and really helps us know what’s going on, not only on the airport, but throughout the county.”
In other business, Director of Administration Carrie Rawlings gave a financial update and reported that the gym was trying to keep members engaged during the lockdown through virtual workouts. For the month ending Feb. 29, the airport’s ending balance from general fund, county treasury and Local Agency Investment Fund was $8,405,868. Total operating revenue from rents and leases, flight and non flight related activities was $5,010,339; total expenses were $4,649,577. The airport also sold some 70,000 gallons of fuel in February.
Under the consent calendar, members unanimously approved $1,201,283 in check register payments.
