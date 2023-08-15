BORON - B. We're on Desert Lake, N Edwards and Ariel later, students came to Boron High School on the morning of August 14th for Bobcat Day and a BBQ. Parents brought their students to the school where they received their Chromebooks, their regular study books and class schedules for the new school year; both schools at Boron and Edwards Air Force Base are open and giving tours to newly enrolled students.
The BBQ consisted of hotdogs and hamburgers as well as chips courtesy of the Boron Jr. Sr. High School ASB.
During Bobcat Day, we caught up with Boron Junior Senior High School Principal Rob Kostopolous and Muroc Joint Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Cordes and here’s what they had to say.
Principal Kostopolous - Oh man, you're calling me out right here. We have a lot of new programs we're interested in. We have a new digital photography class. We have college career prep readiness; we have a wood shop and construction tech class; we have air frame and power that we partner with Northrop Grumman. So, I think we're preparing kids pretty well. We would also like to welcome the new and returning students to the new school year and hope it all goes well. OK. Thank you.
Superintendent Kevin Cordes - I would just like to say that Boron Jr. Sr. High School is poised to be the premier high school in the Antelope Valley. We've got great programs and we're excited for our brand-new fresh start to a new school year. All the schools on base have opened up and everybody goes back to school on Thursday (Aug. 17th). We have some joint programs that are shared between the two high schools like our airframe and power plant program, and we were the first high schools in the nation that had open job interviews with Northrop Grumman in the fall. We had two students who were; actually, we had eleven students who were offered provisional employment. Last year for last year's seniors. So, kids are coming out of our programs and going into high paying, quality jobs and every year we students who graduate and join the military from both high schools.
We hope everyone here and in the surrounding communities has a phenomenal start and a phenomenal entire school year.
