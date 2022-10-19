Welcome, Honor Flight Kern County!

October 19, 2022

Neighbors,
 
I was honored to welcome Honor Flight Kern County to our nation’s Capitol this morning.

 
During their visit, I was privileged to hear their stories of bravery and devout patriotism, as well as take them on a tour of the House Floor and Capitol Rotunda.
Altogether, there were 182 veterans and guardians in attendance, which included 97 veterans who fought in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Their service combined totaled an impressive 376 years. 
I’m also proud to recognize that this trip marked the most female veterans in attendance for one Kern County Honor Flight and we are grateful for their valiant service.
 
Our nation is better because of those who are brave enough to protect it.
 
May God bless our veterans and the United States of America,

