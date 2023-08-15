On Aug. 11th and Aug. 12th, we had an interview with Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith and council member Michael Kulikoff concerning the Letter of Intent to Recall that was served upon them by Calif. City resident Shawn Bradley during the Aug. 8th city council meeting; the letter included several alleged allegations against who some Calif. City residents are calling “the three”. These allegations include Lack of Transparency, mismanagement of city funding, ignoring the will of the people and subjecting kids to harm by advocating a damaging agenda and ideology as well as a few others. Mayor Pro Tem Smith and council member Kulikoff were eager to respond to the letter of intent as well as Mayor Kelly Kulikoff (mayor response later). We also asked them if they have ever participated in a “series meeting” whether they support a Citizens Advisory Committee for the special tax and why the “gang of three” don’t seem to be listening to anybody. Here’s what Mayor Pro Tem Smith and council member Michael Kulikoff had to say in response to the allegations against them.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith from Aug. 10th – Patti; I want to take this opportunity to thank you for the opportunity to be able to respond to this; I would like to take these one by one and respond to the best of my ability. As far as the FPPC for Statement of Economic Interest Non-Reporter; Yes, it’s true; I was fined $200 for not filling out form 700; I was appointed to the council in 2019 and had never filled out a form 700 before; ignorance is no excuse, and the fine was paid but, I was not made aware of having to fill out form 700 at the time. Wasteful spending of taxpayer funds on things like lawyer bills; If you look back at all the past and current council meetings, you’ll see that I’ve been advocating for wise spending of our city funds. Police and fire need to be protected and they will be through the General Fund, so I feel that this isn’t a reasonable charge. Violating Kern County Grand Jury findings; I have no ideas what violations are being referred to or what this is about, approving jobs for his “cronies” who are unqualified to serve the public; I voted for the individuals who I felt would be best suited to serve the public, threatening public safety by mismanaging police and fire; I have sought to protect Public Safety by establishing our budget around them; they need to be protected. Former mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said at the last council meeting that “police and fire aren't going away” and she’s right, they’re not. In the general fund, we have $400,000 for police and $400,000 for fire so that’s not going to go away. This is a meritless and preposterous charge. Premeditated actions against a female council member; I have the most upmost respect for council member Karen Macedonio; she’s the one who advocated for the Desert Jade Apartments project for our seniors, she got the ball rolling in the right direction and I admire her perseverance, ignoring the will of the people; I have more citizens coming to me in private than in public; most of the community members share their will primarily privately and not publicly and I listen to them. As far as lack of transparency; Patti, you’ve been to many meetings, so you’ve seen that my principles and positions are very transparent. Rampant hypocrisy and double standards; I did my best to vote by principle and not pragmatically, gross mismanagement of Calif. City financing by overspending taxpayers' money; Patti, I have been called cheap, a miser and a hoarder. I do my best to the best of my ability to not overspend taxpayers' dollars so, this is not me.
The last allegation seems to be the most serious and “damaging” of all according to the mayor pro tem; subjecting our kids to harm by advocating a damaging ideology and agenda. This one really concerns mayor pro tem Smith and here’s how he responded.
Smith – These allegations are already out there; the community has already seen them. I’ve been a Christian Pastor in our city for more than 32-years so, to say that I am subjecting our kids to harm be advocating a damaging ideology and agenda; all I can say is-WOW, WOW. I can’t believe that someone would even consider this notion. This allegation can be and is very damaging; not only for myself but for the council as a whole and I just can’t believe that this was even mentioned.
We then asked Smith his take on whether or not he has participated in “series meetings” and why it is that the “gang of three” don’t seem to be listening to anybody.
Smith – I have NEVER been involved or participated in a “series meeting,” as far as not listening to anybody; myself, the mayor and council member Kulikoff have been referred to as either “the three amigos” or “the three amoebas.” Sometimes, we agree to disagree; I like “the three amigos” because, it sounds better and as far as the citizens advisory committee is concerned, as I stated to you during the Aug. 8th council meeting, I commend you for bringing up the idea; it’s a good one and I do support it. I’ve also said that we should have more citizen involvement and so this is a way to get that and get citizens input on matters.
On Aug. 12th, we sat down for an interview with council member Michael Kulikoff and here’s how he responded to the allegations against him. Council member Kulikoff seemed a little apprehensive but was willing to respond to the allegations.
Council member Michael Kulikoff - As for the federal conviction of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone; a fentanyl-type opiate drug, what can I say. Yes, there was a conviction back in 2016 and I spent some time in prison for it, (we located a press release from the US Attorney's Office, District of Idaho concerning this), on the allegation of wasteful spending of taxpayers funds on things like lawyers bills; there are some concerns on what we’re spending the money on like the golf course and the splash pad and it’s concerning to people, on violating Kern County Grand Jury Findings and Recommendations; approving jobs for his “cronies” who are unqualified to serve the public, I've seen no violations of issues approving jobs for cronies who are unqualified to service the public. I don't know anybody personally in the community except for in church and being on council with the city. So, there’ s been no special favors so, that's completely inaccurate. Threatening public safety by mismanaging police and fire; that is completely inaccurate. I don't even understand that one. I think, you know, through my votes that would always keep the community safe, I just don't understand it, premeditated actions against a female council member; in that group, but it's without going into details, it's following legal advice, there's nothing personal, it's just getting advice from the city attorney.
Ignoring the will of the people; I get around town a lot and I talk to everybody I can about things that concern the community or things coming up to the council. I ask friends, businesses and clearly branded people I don't even know see the concerns that people have and I believe I have a better understanding of what the needs are and not just select meetings. OK, so the lack of transparency; I don't know anything about that, we as a council have been as transparent as we can and whatever is not session, try to push everything we plan to open session with arguments of what is happening in closed session, so we try to keep everything we can transparent for the public. This one is difficult for me to understand here. Rampant hypocrisy and double standards; Again, there I am completely, it seems completely inaccurate. I have no idea where to start with that, gross mismanagement of Calif. City finances by overspending taxpayers' money; OK, so with reference to the splash pad and the skate park; I believe it was a little spilled out. You know for the community and that gives the opportunity to like to have a bigger variety of things to do. It's like bringing the community together, there's got to be things for everybody and it's an investment; I don't see any mismanagement and finally, subjecting our kids to harm by advocating a damaging ideology and agenda; so I actually asked Mr. Bradley to tell me about that and he told me that it was about moving the splash pad from Balsitis to Central Park. I then asked him to comment on it and he didn't respond to me. This allegation is completely inaccurate to me and everybody on Council. I thought it was a good idea, especially on Thanksgiving when you have 100,000 people in the desert and they pass by the park, look to the left and say, oh, that's nice. You know, I believe it was the lesson that's most people come to me when they ask about helping kids. What does the Community have for kids or for families? I think moving the splash pad to Central Park is a huge move. We have improvements that are going to be made to Balsitis Park, but it will take time, I don’t know the specifics, but my understanding of this area is but I do know that new playground equipment is in the works for Balsitis.
We then asked council member Kulikoff about whether or not he has ever participated in a “series meeting,” why are the “gang of three” not listening to anybody and would he support a citizens advisory committee, and this is what he said.
Council member Kulikoff - Anytime I try to communicate anything to my brother, or I should be able to have a conversation with and right when you catch the hint of city business, he says have you spoken to Ron about this? There is no grey area; it's white or it’s black direction, so there hasn’t even been a possibility that would ever happen, as to not listening to anybody; I feel that we do listen to people and I’m not sure where this came from and on the citizens advisory committee; if there are people who are willing to stick their neck out and discuss issues, I think that's like a way better option than using city employees; the council and city wouldn’t be using any staff time and I would support the idea.
We want to take this time to thank Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith and Council member Michael Kulikoff for their time and responses to such a delicate matter.
