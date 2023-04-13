MOJAVE – The Mojave Air and Space Port held their first meeting in April on the afternoon of April 4th inside the board room just off the Voyager Restaurant; the meeting got underway shortly after 2pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge and roll call, a motion and second were heard to adopt the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Community Announcements and Public Comments on Items not on the Agenda – none.
Under Consent Calendar – a motion and second were heard to approve A.; the minutes of the board meeting dated March 21st and Check Registers dated March 31st in the amount of $40,271.68; motion carried.
Under Action Items – a motion and second were heard on A. Voyager Aircraft LLC Hanger 959 Lease Agreement to Director Coleman, B. A Resolution to Amend Police 300 as it relates to Authorized Positions and Compensation (CEO); after discussion, motion carried.
Under Reports – reports concerning the airport were given by the Director of Administration, Chief Executive Officer, Runway 12/30 Update (done by CEO), Inland Port Update (done by CEO), Water System Update (done by CEO), Hanger Development Update (done by CEO); no board committee reports or updates at this time.
Under Director Comments on Items not on the Agenda – Andy Paulden gave a lengthy slide show presentation to the board concerning audits, last opinion issued was on March 23rd, a draft report was done between Oct. And Nov. of 2022 and Remote Field Work was done in Aug. of 2022.
Under Closed Session Items – the board convened into Closed Session at approximately 3:08pm to discuss with counsel; A. Existing Litigation: Masten Space Systems Bankruptcy, B. Existing Litigation: Welton vs MASP, C. Potential Litigation: One Unnamed Party and D. Potential Litigation: Beatriz Guerrero.
Under Closed Session Report – the board reconvened into Open Session at approximately3:28pm, counsel advised the public that there was no discussion regarding the Masten Space Systems Bankruptcy, updated the Board on the status of the Welton Litigation and the board briefly discussed the Virgin Orbit Bankruptcy. The board then discussed the Guerrero claim and upon motion and second, voted unanimously to reject the claim. No other items were discussed, and no other action was taken.
After all the business was taken care of, a motion and second were heard to adjourn the meeting at approximately 3:28pm.
