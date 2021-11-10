 

Meet David Campbell


In my last “Honoring Our Heroes” highlight before Veterans Day, I would like to share one final story about a very special hero:
 
Meet David Campbell – an Army Veteran who fought in the Vietnam War and currently resides in Bakersfield. David even traveled with Honor Flight Kern County in 2018 to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. where I was lucky enough to meet him.
 
David honorably served our country in Vietnam, where many of our nation’s service members have since faced health consequences due to exposure to Agent Orange. Unfortunately, David has become one of those veterans. He was recently diagnosed with cancer.
 
David reached out to my office for help increasing his disability benefits, and it was an honor to work on his behalf. After contacting the VA, his case was rated 100%, which means that he will receive full monetary compensation for his cancer treatment.
 
David shared this note of appreciation with our office: “This is the very best news! Thank you Congressman McCarthy for getting involved in my case. The resolution was very timely.”

I am glad that I could help with David’s case, and I hope that you will all join me in sending prayers and positive thoughts to David and his family on his swift recovery.
  
Just like I helped David, I would love to help you. If you are in need of any assistance, please contact my office at (661) 327-3611 – I would be happy to assist you.
 
To read all of the stories I’ve shared with you since the beginning of November, visit my website here
  
