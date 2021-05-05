CALIFORNIA CITY — The Desert Rose Garden Club of California City planted an Arizona rosewood tree at Central Park’s Inspiration Walk in Central Park Saturday morning to commemorate the Arbor Day weekend and celebrate the success of garden has had over the years.
The planting was held in conjunction with the club’s annual spring garden club plant sale, which encourages the planting and cultivation of desert native plants over more water-heavy plants.
According to Ann Richardson, president of the Desert Rose Garden Club, plantings are usually done every Arbor Day to help expand the garden.
“The Desert Rose Garden has been developing Inspiration Walk with desert plants for a few years,” Richardson said.
Richardson credited the California City Public Works Department with assisting in the development of the garden over the years. She said the city had an employee dig out holes for the various plantings with a backhoe given the area’s clay-like soil hardness. Other businesses and groups have contributed supplies and support over the years, including Honda, which provided river stones to line the garden.
