BORON – Have you ever wondered how the streets in Boron got their name; looking through old newspapers, we found a story written by Bob Wood on how the streets in Boron were named and who they were named after. When one of Boron’s first businessmen, Charles Trenary developed his tract, he decided to name the streets after the first person to buy a lot from the tract and as a result, several people were immortalized.
Nudgent Street: is it correctly spelled “Nugent” or “Nudgent” street? Nudgent street was named after Joe Nugent who spelled his name without the “d” and it’s unknown whether or not Kern County officials put the “d” in by mistake by sign painters or whether it’s on the original subdivision map showed the spelling.
Jesse and Nichols street; these streets were named after the developer of the Nichols Tract Jesse Nichols (notice the “I” is missing from the name and should be).
Anderson Street; former Boron resident Fred Anderson had a street named after him when he became one of the first people to buy land in Boron north of the railroad tracks.
Just south of downtown Boron and across the railroad tracks, all the streets are named after the children of Jesse Nichols; Nancy, Roberta, John and Patricia streets; in the same area, Ferguson Street is named after Louis Ferguson who was last known to live in Lancaster.
Cote and Jerome streets were named after Irv Cote who was the District Manager for California Electric Power Company and Jerome “Jerry” Smith who was also an employee for the company; both men were developers of the tract.
Prospect street got its name when Mr. Cote was discussing the name for another street with long-time Boron resident the late Barbara Pratt. Roberts and Wesley streets got their names from sub-developers who were principals in the Wesley-Roberts Company.
Kern street got its name for the county in which the little town would develop; James street was named after Chet James who was a county engineer at the time who helped lay out the street system and who was also head of the Kern County Department of Public Works. Carmichael street is named after a property owner who deeded most of the land for dividers.
Daisy, Esther and Sugar streets were named after the wives of the subdividers: Daisy Darr, Esther Caillier and Ona (Sugar) Schultz. Green street was named after Gus Green who was one of Boron’s original residents and lived on the street; last, but certainly not least, Kostopoulos street was named after Adam Kostopoulos and Morgan Lane which is a dirt road leading to the home of Vincent and Midge Morgan thus naming the street after them.
