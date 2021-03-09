MOJAVE - A new Chief Executive Officer will take the controls of the Mojave Air and Spaceport (MASP) in April.
Todd Lindner, former Director of the Jacksonville, Florida, Aviation Authority’s Cecil Spaceport , was selected by members of the Mojave Air and Spaceport board of directors from more than 100 applications.
A veteran pilot, Lindner will be the first person with airport management experience to manage the Mojave Air and Spaceport.
“With 30 years of aviation management experience, Todd Lindner understands the unique financial and operating requirements of an air and spaceport,” said Jim Balentine, president of the MASP board of directors.
“He is also experienced in working with state and federal government agencies to obtain the resources necessary to manage Mojave’s operations,” Balentine added.
The new MASP CEO has managed planning and development, grants and environmental programs, and a wide variety of responsibilities at the Cecil airport spaceport and other locations in several states, and as a commercial pilot.
Lindner replaces Karina Drees, recently appointed president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation in Washington, D.C.
Former MASP board president David Evans is serving as interim MASP CEO pending Lindner’s arrival.
