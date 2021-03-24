A Kern County jury on Tuesday returned guilty verdicts on all charged counts against 22-year-old Kyle Winchell.
Winchell was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run following a July 1, 2018 traffic collision near Tehachapi that left another man dead.
According to reports, both men were traveling on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road when Winchell attempted to pass on a blind curve over the double-yellow lines and on the wrong side of the road. This caused driver Joseph Bistany, 28, to take evasive action to avoid a collision. Bistany was returning home from work at Edwards Air Force Base.
According to the District Attorney’s office, Bistany’s evasive action avoided a head-on collision with the defendant, but lost control of his vehicle. This resulted in a crash with another vehicle and Bistany was killed in the crash, and another driver suffered significant injury as well.
The DA news release states Winchell did not stop at the scene, despite being a clear cause of the collision.
A witness followed Winchell, who sped away at 95 miles per hour. The witness was able to get enough vehicle information for CHP to complete an investigation identifying Winchell as the responsible party.
“Anyone driving a vehicle owes a duty of care to the entire community. When drivers flagrantly disregard speed laws, drive on the wrong side of the road, and cause catastrophic injuries as a result, they will be held accountable,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. “In this case, the extraordinary efforts of a witness to follow and identify the responsible vehicle involved proved essential to further investigation and proof of the case. It serves as a reminder that community involvement is an essential ingredient to providing justice in all cases.”
Winchell is due for sentencing on April 21, where he faces up to 11 years in prison as a result of the conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.