CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City council voted to reinstate the Calif. City Airport Advisory Commission after some discussion during their Aug. 8th meeting; acting City Manager brought up the proposal during the continued business portion of the meeting stating that staff is recommending that the council approve the reinstatement.
The Calif. City Airport Advisory Committee was enacted in 2014 to provide advice concerning the operation of the airport and consists of five members of the city who are qualified be virtue of their interest in the community and the operations of the airport according to the city municipal code.
After the discussion period, a motion by mayor pro tem Ron Smith and a second by council member Michael to approve the reinstatement of the commission was heard; motion passed by a roll call vote of 5-0.
