ROSAMOND - A Kern County Sheriff's Office investigation of a Aug. 2 shooting in Rosamond branched into a second investigation over an illegal marijuana grow, according to a news release.
KCSO deputies initially responded to a shooting in the 260th Street/Gaskell Road area on Aug. 2 at 10:03 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased 38-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives were called out to investigate the homicide.
During the homicide investigation, detectives located several illegal marijuana grows on properties in the area.
Narcotics detectives were called out to investigate the illegal marijuana cultivation and seized hundreds of marijuana plants.
No arrests have been made in either case.
KCSO homicide detectives are investigating the case and want the public’s assistance.
If you have any information about this case, please contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
