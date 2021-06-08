Kern County reports 260,558 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series as of June 1, totaling about 28 percent of the county’s total population.
Kern has been highlighted in recent news as having a lower vaccination rates than neighboring counties, in addition to residents being divided over whether to get the vaccine. Some counties show high vaccination rates in the 90th percentile, while others fall drastically behind, particularly in areas with smaller populations. These reports have led to concerns that Kern County residents are experiencing vaccine hesitancy.
Areas in the east like Boron, California City and western county cities including Maricopa and Taft were listed as smaller cities with low vaccine rates. Many have summed it up to people simply not wanting the vaccine, but California City Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said there could be another reason.
“We had two drive-thru events that were really well attended. That’s where I got my first shot,” O’Laughlin said. “I think we did better when we publicized some kind of event. It seemed we had more people coming out there.”
For the mayor, getting vaccinated was not a concern but she understands not everyone in the area may be as accepting.
“I was raised in the military and every time we moved overseas, we had to get shots, so it’s no big deal,” O’Laughlin said. “But I know there are conspiracy theorists that don’t believe in the information put out.”
Despite this O’Laughlin said she does not believe slow vaccination rates are due to people hearing bad things about the vaccine. She suggested a lack of communication between vaccine providers and community leaders as one reason. The other, getting the word out the people that getting their vaccine can be quick and easy. The mayor said she is going to try to get two more events this year.
“I think we need another couple pushes of vaccination clinics whether it’s a drive-by or at the park, and really publicize it” O’Laughlin said. “Because for us in California City, I don’t think many people realize they can call Bartz-Altadonna and make an appointment and go in. Some think they have to go to Lancaster or Palmdale.”
Kern County remains in the orange tier of California’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy, but the state plans to retire the measures starting June 15, if vaccine supply is sufficient and hospitalizations are stable. With this, common-sense public health policies will be encouraged including masks and vaccines, and large-scale events can return with testing or vaccine verification requirements.
To promote more vaccinations between now and the state reopening, Governor Gavin Newsom launched a statewide incentive program to motivate Californians.
“We hope that our community will take advantage of this opportunity to receive a gift card or cash prize, while also reaping the ultimate reward of protection against this deadly virus that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine provides,” Director of Kern County Public Health Brynn Carrigan said in a press release. “Vaccination remains the safest and fastest path to immunity for yourself and the entire community.”
