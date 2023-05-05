CALIF. CITY – On April 25th, the Calif. City Council held their bi-monthly meeting inside the council chambers of city hall; during the meeting, it was called to the attention of the council that there’s an increase in illegal cannabis activity within the city, cannabis permits and the possibility of cannabis from the city going to the black market; here’s what took place during the discussion.
CCPD Chief Hightower– There's illegal cannabis activity going on right now in our city. Yes, there's been some residential reports that we're looking into and there are other commercial things that we're doing. So how do we, how do we go through and seize 40,000 square feet of cannabis? What do we do with it? So, in a legal course of due process, if we were to seize that product, we would have to take it alive. So, any property that we receive, unless it's given by court order to store it, we have to maintain it. So, that's the kind of the challenge we have with cannabis if we do that right. How do we seize it? What do we do with it? You know, obviously if we remove a 3000 square foot circle, then we have to have legal space to store it. What I received from citizens is how is the illegal commercial grow any different than the residential role when things are to be seized or confiscated for our regional growers in our community.
Paloma McEvoy gave a summary of what's going on as far as trying to get a handle on the situation and the cannabis industry in the city.
Paloma McEvoy - So I think it might be useful to start a little bit with some of the activities that we’ll call a task force that's comprised of representatives of the city attorney, fire department and city managers that have been put together alongside with a lot of the work that compliances them. After the last discussion we had with the council in regards to the concern non client cannabis activities, we are charged with figuring out what can be done in order to ensure compliance by you know the plant operations and I think the number one key thing that we've determined is that some of the ordinances in place as it relates to specifically cannabis businesses have not been forced in recent years.
One thing that we discovered in the sharing of information is a critical path to enforcing these ordinances that we currently have on the books. We've done some research in terms of what can be done and where we're putting the pieces together to see how we can best enforce the policies that we have on the books; but there are some limitations to what can be done. I think what she (acting City Manager Inge Elmes) called it was just kind of a little bit of desire to revoke the permits and the approvals of the businesses. But as she described, there are fifty processes ensuring that we're complying with the law and ensuring that any sort of a legal challenge in terms of his role duty and ensure that there is no fire like land safety issues at the facility. I think the challenge that we have right now is that she is not in a position to be able to legally revoke those candidates' permits. Those duties, depending on what those violations might be, and their profit by which the city has put down in terms of how we revoke or suspend permits; approvals are modifying conditions that are also associated with that.
We're in the process of doing that right now. We hope to have, I think in terms of the communication that we have thus far in the past couple of weeks, we have actually made great strides in figuring out, you know, determining who some of the worst offenders are and trying to determine how we can best utilize the limited city resources that we have right now to ensure enforcement. I think we should go after the worst offenders first and move down the line. I will tell you that as you're probably aware within the municipal code, the regulation of cannabis businesses and cannabis activities are in three separate parts of the code. So, there are business licensing requirements or land use approvals associated with that. There are taxes that are due and then on top of all of this some of these operators have development agreements that need to be individually reviewed to determine what exactly the city has promised. These operators are making sure that you know we're still complying with the terms of that development agreement and when it gets to the point to suspend or revoke those permits for the most part, I will tell you that the authority to revoke a permit depending on the situation does lie with the City Council subject to applicant hearing requirement and subject to a requirement to provide substantial evidence that operator is complying with the city regulations in addition to what we have before us right now.
We're also looking at the code and we're figuring out how to make it work. We're also finding some situations in which we think that things could be better in a way that allows for this continued enforcement, and we hope to come back soon with the proposed code amendments to better regulate these activities.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith - Our council has directed for maximum enforcement if we are aware that there's illegal cannabis activity, whether it's 4 pounds or 40,000 pounds. A major problem is that we're going to allow that to go into the black market; if we can stop illegal activity, we are complicit and we need to correct this immediately and we've allowed this to come into our community. Why aren’t we doing something about it? The council has directed maximum enforcement.
Paloma McEvoy – Councilman; just to kind of briefly overview; some of the tasks that we've done in terms of sending out notices and informing operators that they can come and comply, temporary greenhouses are another issue that I know this table has raised and again, operators have been informed that these structures are no longer allowed and are being given a small window of opportunity to come in and get their structures corrected such as overdue taxes. The list of operators is not up to date on taxes; we have been advised on how to set penalties and interest and notify the operation of the overdue penalty in writing, opportunities that the city manager can take upon with permit renewal in addition to the penalty and interest that they would receive and as I mentioned earlier, to figure out how we can better utilize the code and implement new tools to increase enforcement city level.
One other thing that your council may consider is the urgency moratorium ordinance; this ordinance would prohibit new business licenses and land use approvals; however, it did provide some very particular requirements that need to be met and findings that need to be factored in by the assets in order to hold up. We're in the process of collecting information so that we can present an ordinance to your council as well.
Mayor Pro Tem Smith and Paloma continued back and forth for a couple more minutes then the mayor called for any comments from the public; unidentified Calif. City resident 1 made a comment unassociated with the cannabis topic then the mayor called for any other public comments.
D.J. Twohig – Mayor and council; good evening, on the department report, in particular to the question about violations for cannabis. It seemed to go kind of deep into some of the issues that I'll be addressing. Some of the conversations that we're having tonight have to do with the council's direction of staff to have maximum enforcement. It's interesting to me, for the past several years the administration and management has not taken this very seriously. The cannabis business tax and the cannabis tax administrator positions are very concerning to me because a lot of work went into the ordinance, a lot of work went into the attraction of the industry, and it seems that the derelict of duty has been entirely on the administration historically and entirely on management. Keep in mind, that's not the public's purview, that's not the industry interactions responsibility; that's the administration of California City and management. So, if you've got weak management historically, the city needs to own that and not be a continued burden on land use issues. Those that have raised capital have highlighted the opportunity in California City. Why would you even consider punishing the investment in the community? Because of mismanagement? Why not look at this as an opportunity to improve upon performance and further attract industry and further attract each economic opportunity?
I hear about meeting the codes and piecing this together. That's the city's administrative and management responsibility, the entire process. At no time was there a recess for the administration and management to take a break. They simply chose to ignore what is required. So, I don't really care for this emergency moratorium, and I don't think it's been voted on to have even that dialogue or research. I cannot support the administration or management team that thinks a moratorium on land use and the jurisdiction that has no tax base has high poverty, has no job creation whatsoever and no industry attraction and it should stop. Thank you for your time.
Unidentified Calif. City resident 2 - Thank you (inaudible); people are going through the process of getting licenses and if you don't do anything about cutting down the, you know, the rhetoric and just getting to the facts, they're going to win when they're doing something illegal against Calif. City. There's an ordinance for it, so I suggest you cut to the chase, and listen to more of it. Thank you.
Mayor Kulikoff - I don't understand the maximum enforcement, so that one, you have to be a lot more than that dealing with issues a little. I think that we're not really the actual problem, so I'm looking on that one issue and I don't think that forcing something that is not enforceable at this point in time is a good idea.
Council member Macedonio - so for me, direction on the enforcement; would be to bring it back when we got it. What do we need to do?
City Attorney Victor Ponto - As a council and according to our audience, what can be done and what I'm going to do is to request that we have an outside entity to investigate why we are not dealing with the maximum enforcement. If we're going to have this conversation at this time, we can have it. We have the agenda item, maybe we can do a motion to move on it right now and keep working through this conversation, have some follow through, we could take it out of order, or we can push, pause and have the conversation later.
No other comments came from either council or members of the public.
