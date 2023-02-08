MOJAVE – The Mojave Air and Space Port has just announced that Plane Crazy Saturday scheduled for Feb. 18th will be one not to miss. The event will feature 50 Ferraris from the Ferrari Club of America, as well as Ana Benet, who was the chase pilot for the StratoLaunch, which is the largest aircraft in the world according to its wingspan. The day’s activities begin at 10:00 AM and admittance is free and open to the public.
Miss Benet is expected to give her presentation on the StratoLaunch and her experience of the chase pilot for the aircraft. Beginning at 11:00 AM inside the Mojave Air and spaceport boardroom; other features, include the Static Aircraft Display. Art shirts, hats and books and collectibles will also be available for sale.
Seating for the presentation is limited and the Mojave Air and Space Port is asking anyone who wants to attend the presentation to please RSVP them at mojavemuseum.org.
For more information on this or other Plane Crazy Saturday events, please contact the Mojave Air and Space Port, the Mojave Air Transportation Museum or go to their website at mojaveairport.com.
