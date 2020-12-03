EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE — The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base received a report, Nov. 30, that a Child Development Center Pre-School child at Edwards Air Force Base and both parents tested positive for COVID-19.
As a precautionary measure to mitigate further spread, the center has closed two of the five Pre-School rooms until Dec. 9, and recommended the quarantine of 18 pre-school kids and four caregivers. Additionally, all parents with children at the center have been notified.
Due to HIPAA and privacy considerations, the identities of the individuals who tested positive were not disclosed.
The base is providing installation personnel and their families with frequent up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.
