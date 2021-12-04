The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 37-year old Larry Dutch Broitzmann appeared on Nov. 1st for a continued Arraignment and Return (proof of License) on the charge of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI which was continued again until Dec. 13th.
According to court records, 37-year old Michael Hopkins appeared on Nov. 2nd, Nov. 4th, Nov. 5th, Nov. 10th for a continued Jury Trial and Motion to Continue on the charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Oral Copulation w/Person under 14 Years, Sodomy w/Child under 14; Defendant 10 Years or Older, (USE > 2012) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc: Victim under 14, 3 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years Old or Younger and 3 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 Years or Younger; a Witness Management Hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8th.
According to court records, 31-year old Travion Dontrel Jones was scheduled to appear on Nov. 3rd for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 2 counts of DUI w/3 Prior 23153/23152/23103.5 Convictions, Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI.
According to court records, 33-year old Donald Breach appeared on Nov. 3rd for a Arraignment on Violation of Probation and Return on B/W: Violation of Probation and Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Conspire to Commit a Crime, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Billy, Blackjack, Sandbag, Sap or Slung, (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance (sentencing in Ridgecrest court on Dec. 7th), Shoplifting (pled No Contest on Nov. 12th and sentenced to 29 days in jail w/29 days credit), Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (pled No Contest on Nov. 12th and sentenced to 30 days in jail w/29 days credit), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm (pled No Contest on Nov. 9th in Ridgecrest court), and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked; he appeared again on Nov. 5th and Nov. 9th for a Status Conference and on Nov. 12th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked and Unregistered Vehicle (charges dismissed on Nov. 12th).
22-year old Jacob A. Robertson was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 5th on Suspicion of Driving While Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated.
28-year old Destiny Lucas was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
According to court records, 23-year old Albert Edward Rodriguez appeared on Nov. 8th, Nov. 10th (Held to Answer) for a continued Pre-Trial Conference, Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing Date and Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) (he appeared for an Arraignment in Bakersfield on Nov. 22nd, a Readiness Hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16th), Battery on Person (pled No Contest on March 9th and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, fine 570 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year), Accessory (pled No Contest on July 15, 2020 and was sentenced to 45 days in jail, fined 570 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year), Drive w/out License and Failure to Dim, within 500 feet of Approaching Vehicle which were continued again until Jan. 11, 2022.
According to court records, 48-year old Kuldeep Singh appeared on Nov. 15th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charge of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury; the case was continued again until Feb. 8, 2022.
According to court records, 32-year old Willie Nathaniel Payne was scheduled to appear on Nov. 10th (Misdemeanor Arraignment) and Nov. 16th for Surrender on Bench Warrant on the charges of 2 counts of Drive w/out License, No Safety Belt on Driver, 2 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), Possession of Identifying Information, 4 counts of Sell/Transfer/Receive/Etc Access Card Intent: Fraud, Possess Controlled Substance and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked.
According to court records, 21-year old Sebastian Navarro was scheduled to appear on Nov. 19th for Sentencing and a Hearing on Held Bench Warrant on the charge of *** DO NOT USE HS 11359(B) > 2021 (pled Guilty on Oct. 8, 2020).
According to court records, 46-year old Celicia Terah Allen appeared on Nov. 22nd on the charges of Drive under the Influence of Alcohol and DUI: Alcohol /0.08 Percent; she received a sentence of 45 days in jail w/1 day credit for time served, fine $1,918 and placed on Summary Probation for 5 years.
According to court records, 41-year old David Terrill was scheduled to appear on Nov. 23rd for a Return on B/W: Violation of Probation, Felony Arraignment and Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Petty Theft (pled No Contest on Aug. 17, 2020 and sentenced to 52 days in jail, fined $320 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 years), Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Using Personal Identifying Information of Another, Possess Ammunition Person Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked.
31-year old Vito Omensetter was arrested on Nov. 23rd on Suspicion of Keep Place to Sell/Use Controlled Substance, Possess Marijuana/Hashish and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
