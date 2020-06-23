Close to three quarters of a million dollars! That’s how much money was raised by 125 Kern County nonprofits through Give Big Kern 2020, hosted by Kern Community Foundation.
Observed as “One Day to Celebrate the Giving Spirit of Kern County!” on the first Tuesday in May, which this year was May 5, Give Big Kern 2020 turned out to be our community’s most successful Online Day of Giving yet, despite the COVID-19 crisis.
How was this accomplished? A detailing can be found in Kern Community Foundation’s Report to the Community - Give Big Kern 2020: The Year COVID Couldn’t Stop Good!
The report features:
- An analysis of this year’s accomplishments and areas for improvement;
- The reasons for Give Big Kern’s continued success (raising 72% more funds this year than in 2019) even in the face of our current era’s most overwhelming health and financial challenge;
- A listing of competitive and opportunity drawing prize winners;
- An acknowledgment of Give Big Kern sponsors;
- Important lessons learned that will help the Foundation plan for Give Big Kern 2021;
- A very telling snapshot of the aspirations and concerns of Give Big Kern’s participating nonprofits, with a call to action for more members of the community to get involved in helping to meet their needs through future Give Big Kern Online Days of Giving;
- And more!
Kern Community Foundation President and CEO Kristen Beall Watson said, “The generosity of our giving community never ceases to amaze us. The wonderful support from our sponsors continues to sustain an online fundraising effort that keeps growing year over year to the benefit of Kern County’s hard-working nonprofits. The encouragement and knowledge sharing of our online fundraising partners helps us at Kern Community Foundation go on challenging ourselves as giving day leaders. Give Big Kern Day may have taken place more than a month ago, but our hearts are still full of thanks and will remain so for a long time still.”
