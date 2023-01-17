BORON - Coffee at the Twenty Museum, 26962 Twenty Mule Team Road in Boron- every Thursday from 9-11am. Coffee, Tea or Hot Chocolate, chit chat and baked goods; afterwards, head to the Boron Seniors Center for lunch. For more information, contact the museum at 1-760-762-5810.
Coffee at the Twenty Mule Team Museum
