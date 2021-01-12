DAV, RecruitMilitary host virtual veteran career fair for Los Angeles in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak
Cold Spring, Ky.—DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Los Angeles Veterans Virtual Career Fair January 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
In a time of great uncertainty, especially among our nation’s workforce, DAV and RecruitMilitary® are committed to positioning veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, their spouses and partnering companies for success.
“Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career or you’ve been out of the military and are looking for something new, it’s always a very daunting and stressful task,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall. “This mission is made much, much more difficult in the face of a national pandemic. However, it’s more important than ever to leave the door to opportunity open. Veterans are not the type to back down from adversity. We are here to help make it easier by moving all of our career fairs to virtual events through the end of May. I want to also thank all of our employers who are staying in the fight and looking to hire.”
Employers who are actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. DAV benefits advocates are available during the event to answer questions and assist veterans who may have service-connected disabilities that could make them eligible for compensation through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Since the inception of DAV’s employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 200,000 attendees and 150,000 job offers originating from DAV career fairs. Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.
Jeff Hall, a combat-wounded Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War, is available to discuss trends in veteran and military spouse hiring, valuable employment-related resources and job opportunities in the Los Angeles area and nationwide. To arrange an interview, contact Jeff at jhall@dav.org or by calling 859-442-2055.
To register for the Los Angeles All Veterans Virtual Career Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.
It is impossible to forecast every conceivable consequence of this global pandemic. It is constantly evolving. Please stay tuned to dav.org/covid/ and our social networks for more information about our charity’s reaction as it becomes available.
