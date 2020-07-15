The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 24 calls for service.
2nd – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2200 block of Nadeau Street.
4th – Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia, 16900 block of Hwy. 14.
5th – Burglary from Vehicle, Nadeau Street.
6th – Grand Theft, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy.
11th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 16900 block of Hwy 14.
14th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 2200 block of Shasta Street.
15th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1000 block of L Street, Missing Person, 1700 block of Hwy 58 and Burglary from Vehicle, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy.
16th – Battery on Person, 2300 block of Hwy 58.
17th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15900 block of Lawrence Drive.
18th – Vandalism: less than $400, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2100 block of Hwy 58.
21st – Burglary from Vehicle, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 3300 block of Martin Avenue and Battery, 15300 block of Carol Street.
22nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1700 block of Hwy 58 and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, Mono Street.
