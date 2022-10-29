Boron Food Mart broken into Again; Cigarettes Stolen

BORON - The Kern County Sheriff's Department is investigating yet another crime that occurred in Boron; this one occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 19th.
According to Boron Food Mart owner Eddie Alwaw; at around 4am on Oct. 19th; he received call for an alarm which was going off at the local grocery store. Mr. Alwaw contacted the Kern County Sheriff's Department while enroute to the location; when Mr. Alwaw arrived on scene, he as well as another Boron resident (who wishes to remain anonymous) noticed that the front glass window had been broken. Upon entering the store; Mr. Alwaw located broken glass behind a display counter and he also noticed several cartons of cigarettes missing.
When Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrived, Mr. Alwaw pointed them to the broken window, broken glass inside the store and the location of where the cigarettes were stolen from. The deputies took Mr. Alwaw's information then continued to investigate around the store to see if anything else was missing.
An investigation into this crime as well as another one that occurred 2 miles north of Boron Avenue Frontage Road on Sept. 11th are ongoing and the sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating the person or persons responsible for either incident.
