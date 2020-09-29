FRESNO — An Oxnard man pleaded guilty on Monday in a Fresno federal court for burglarizing the Mojave post office in 2018.
According to a news release from the US Attorney California East District, Ryan James Taylor, 34, broke in to the Mojave post office on Aug. 23, 2018 and stole mail from the mail drop bin. After stealing the mail, Taylor then stole a mail truck. The stolen mail included a Starbucks card he used to purchase a coffee drink and a check he endorsed over to himself without authorization.
Taylor was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2019 for the incident.
The incident was investigated by U.S. Postal Inspection Service and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vincente Tennerelli and Joseph Barton.
Taylor faces a maximum prison sentence of five years and up to $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Dec. 14, though final sentence may vary at the court's discretion.
