CALIF. CITY - A Hit and Run incident left a Calif. City woman in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle on N. Loop; the incident occurred in the early evening hours of Jan. 18th in the 9300 block of N. Loop.
According to a Calif. City Police Department press release, a call came into the dispatch center at approximately 5:45pm for a vehicle vs pedestrian traffic collision. When officers arrived, they found an adult female identified as 41-year old Yardley Yolanda Rojas suffering from major injuries. Calif. City Fire Station #19 responded to the scene as well as Hall Ambulance and transported Rojas to a nearby hospital where she's listed in critical condition. Calif. City officers started their investigation into the incident and discovered that Rojas was struck by an either Silver or Grey unknown model Toyota with front end damage to the vehicle that fled the scene after the incident; officers have been unable to locate the vehicle.
The Calif. City Police Department is asking for anyone who knows Rojas, is a family member or has information to help police in locating the suspect vehicle to please contact them at 1-760-373-8606 or may use the Kern County Secret Witness hotline at 1-661-322-4040 and refer to case number CR23-0068.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to extend their sincere hope to Ms. Rojas for a speedy recovery and hopes that anyone with information into this incident to please come forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.