Kern County Chief Communications Officer Megan Person announced the addition of three new COVID-19 testing facilities, including one in Mojave, during the daily briefing on the virus. She said that the new facilities will allow the county to increase testing capacity by 400 tests per day.
The new facilities will be located at:
• Richard Prado Senior Center, 2101 Ridge Street. It will be open Sunday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a drive-thru only location.
• Kern County Fairgrounds Bldg 4, 1142 South P Street. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This location is available for walk-in appointments.
• Mojave Veterans Memorial Center, 15580 O Street. This location will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This location is available for walk-in appointments.
In addition to the new testing facilities, Person announced that the county is putting together a committee that will work with local businesses and industry in a re-open plan. However, Person emphasized that the plan will not be put into effect until Governor Gavin Newsom lifts the state's stay-at-home order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.