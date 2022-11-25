People traveling westbound on the State Route 58 towards Bakersfield and Fresno drive through what is known as the Tehachapi Mountain Range not knowing their historical significance to the area. While I was researching the history of Tehachapi and historical places in Tehachapi (see previous stories), I came across some interesting information about the mountain range. The following is according to Wikipedia, the Tehachapi News – Visitors Guide: What does Tehachapi mean? The Nature Conservancy and the Tomi-Kahni Resource Center.
The Tehachapi Mountain Range is a mountain range in the Transverse Ranges system of California in the western United States; the range extends for approximately 40 miles in southern Kern County and northwestern Los Angeles County and also forms part of the boundary between the San Joaquin Valley and the Mojave Desert. The origin of the name Tehachapi may come from the Kawaiisu language which comes from the word TIHACHIPIA which means “hard climb”. Several historic indigenous people of California made homelands in the Tehachapi Mountains which included the Kawaiisu, Kitanemuk and Serrano people; historical Mexican land grants were also done in the Tehachapis including Rancho El Tejon, Rancho Castac, Rancho La Liebre and Rancho Los Alamos y Agua Caliente; all four of these ranchos were acquired between 1855 and 1866 and were combined by Edward Beale. The Tejon Ranch stayed in the family until it sold by Truxton Beale in 1912 when the purchase was made by Larry Chandler-Moses Sherman lead syndicate of land investors and became a public company in 1936.
The Tehachapis form a geographic, watershed, habitat and rain shadow divide separating the San Joaquin Valley to the northwest and the Mojave Desert to the southeast; their crest varies in height from 4000 to 8000 feet, and are southeast of Bakersfield in the Central Valley and west of Mojave in the Antelope Valley. The range runs southwest to northeast connecting the southern Sierra Nevada Mountain Range on the northeast with the San Emigdio Mountains on the west and the Sierra Pelona Mountains on the southwest. The Tehachapi Mountains are often considered the topographic feature that separates this part of Northern California from Southern California with the geographic boundary often being Kern County. Some historians consider that California averted a potential split into two separate states - Northern California and Southern California from the early 20th century Ridge Route construction; the first highway crossing these mountains to connect the greater Los Angeles and San Joaquin Valley regions.
The Tehachapi Mountains are largely the result of the movements of the Garlock fault (see previous story) which is located along the southeastern base of the range and a major transform fault which runs from the San Andreas Fault in the west to the Sierra Nevada fault to the east and some distance beyond; the earthquake fault is unusual in California because it is a left-lateral fault: meaning that if a person stands facing the fault, the land on the opposite side moves to the left, opposite to most of the states faults which are right-lateral faults.
The Tehachapi Mountains are a major and crucial wildlife corridor and plant habitat bridge linking the other Transverse Ranges in the California Coast ranges on the west with the Sierra Nevada on the east; their relative lack of development has allowed the continuity of these ecological functions to date. The various types of plant life here include the Canyon Live Oak, the Valley Oak, the Blue Oak and the Gray Pine of the Chapparal Woodland Species; animal life includes the Tehachapi Slender Salamander, the White-Eared Pocket Mouse, Mule Deer, Mountain Lions, Coyotes, Foxes, Black Bears, Feral Pigs, Bobcats and Raccoons. There's approximately 107 birds species and the Tehchapi Mountains are also the last known breeding site of the Jaguar in the United States; these big cats were found here as recently as the late 1800's.
The majority of the mountain range is in the Mediterranean Climate Zone; receiving rain precipitation in the winter similar to the neighboring Los Padres and Angeles National Forest which creates a rain shadow for the eastern foothills ecotone into the Mojave Climate Zone. Summer Monsoon Season can bring localized rains to the higher subalpine parts of the range and the wettest slopes receive approximately 20-25 inches of precipitation a year; some in the form of snow.
There are 4 historical sites within the Tehachapi Mountains; Oak Creek Pass which is an indian trail where Francisco Garces (the first European) used the pass in 1776, Fort Tejon (1854 fort) which is now Fort Tejon State Historical Park and near the former Chumash Sebastian Indian Reservation, Old Tejon Pass which is another indian trail used by Pedro Fages in 1772 and Jedediah Smith in 1827 and the Monolith Concrete Works which supplied concrete for the construction of Hoover Dam and other major public works and sits east of the city of Tehachapi. The range is also home to the 1857 Fort Tejon Earthquake (see previous story) which took out most of Fort Tejon at the time; the 7.9 shaker was felt in Tehachapi and was said to have an average slip of 4.5 meters.
There's also several peaks in the Tehachapi Mountain Range; Double Moutain which is 7,981 feet above sea level, Tehachapi Mountain which is 7,960 feet above sea level, Cummings Mountain which is 7,760 feet above sea level, Bear Mountain which is 6,920 feet above sea level, Black Mountain which is 5,686 feet above sea level and Grapevine Peak which is 4,815 feet above sea level.
