CALIFORNIA CITY — The Borax Bill OHV Park will get some much-needed security upgrades and a car port following an April 13 vote.
According to OHV Manager Inge Elmes, Borax Bill lacks an alarm and camera system to monitor the Borax Bill park’s main building or vehicle fleet. The park is considered open year-round and draws a large weekend visitor rate during its peak season from around November to Memorial Day.
We currently have no means to monitor our main building, fleet, bathroom and shower buildings from tampering, vandalism and/or trespassing that may occur on our grounds,” Elmes said. “We have had vandalism and theft occur and had no way to monitor incident or provide information to the police department.”
The recommended system by Digitech would provide 24-hour remote surveillance, provide a 360-degree viewing, motion detectors and maintain a month-long record time. Digitech submitted the lowest of three bids at just under $4,500, with a $45 monthly monitoring fee.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin’s major concern was a lack of internet connection at Borax Bill Park due to its remote location.
Elmes said that problem has been resolved by securing service from HughesNet, a satellite internet provider.
“That’s one of the concerns I had when I had these bids — I asked if that would be sufficient,” Elmes said. A very high-tech system would be out of the question, but HughesNet fills the OHV’s needs.
O’Laughlin also asked whether the costs could wait until next year under a state OHV grant.
Elmes said funding was programed into the current fiscal year budget.
The city council also approved a covered carport to protect its grant-funded vehicle fleet.
Elmes said the vehicles are currently parked in a fenced area unprotected from the Mojave Desert’s often brutal weather.
“Our department is vigilant with the care and maintenance of our fleet, and a carport will provide much-needed protection from the extreme elements of the desert,” Elmes said.
The steel carport will provide 10 parking spaces and will be designed to OHV Department needs. All materials will be shipped to Borax Bill Park.
Elmes recommended Absolute Steele and Storage, who provided the lowest bid at $10,421. The construction would be completed by OHV ground crews during normal hours. Funding will come from account that has $11,000.
Councilman Jim Creighton asked if the parking structure will support solar panels should the city pursue that option in the next few fiscal years. Elmes confirmed that would be the case.
The council approved both funding requests unanimously.
