EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts for the week of July 17 – July 21.
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Eastern Kern County
· Freeman III CAPM – On State Route 14 from 1.1 miles north of Red Rock Canyon Road to 3.3 miles south of the Freeman Gulch bridge, crews are installing rumble strips and striping the roadway. Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control with a flagger and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Inyo County
· Olancha-Cartago Project –The traffic alignment on the existing U.S. 395 north of Cartago has shifted between Willow Dip and Ash Creek Bridge. Traffic speeds are reduced to 45 MPH through the alignment shift for driver safety. The new alignment will remain in place while the contractor constructs the northbound lane connection to the new highway. Drivers may experience delays.
Mono County
· Bridgeport Emergency Work – On U.S. 395 between Buckeye Road and Twin Lakes Road, crews will repair winter storm damage by grinding out potholes and repaving with asphalt. Work is scheduled to start Monday, August 14. Once work begins, there will be one-way traffic control with a pilot car and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Bridgeport Pole Replacement – On U.S. 395 between Huggans Lane and Travertine Road, utility crews will replace poles on Wednesday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
· Topaz Lake Emergency Repair Project – On U.S. 395 approximately 1.9 miles south of the Nevada State Line, crews are realigning a 0.5-mile stretch of the road to repair winter storm damage Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. There is one-way traffic control with a pilot car during work hours, and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Cemetery CAPM – On U.S. 395 between Cemetery Road and State Route 167 near Mono City, crews have begun laying Hot Mix Asphalt Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be single-lane closures and one-way traffic control, and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Conway Ranch Shoulders Project – On U.S. 395 between State Route 167 and just north of Conway Ranch Road near Mono City, crews are widening the shoulders, lengthening chain-up areas, installing lighting, and rehabilitating drainage infrastructure. Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Virginia Creek-Benton Chipseal Project – The start date on this project has been delayed until Tuesday, August 1. In Mono County, crews will apply an asphalt rubber binder aggregate chipseal to the existing pavement on two highways:
o U.S. 395 from State Route 270 (Bodie Road) to State Route 182 in Bridgeport
o State Route 120 E from Benton Hot Springs to U.S. 6 in Benton
Once work begins, there will be one-way traffic control with a pilot car during work hours and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Hammil Valley Shoulder Work – On U.S. 6 between Black Rock Mine Road and White Mountain Ranch Road south of Benton, there will be shoulder work on Tuesday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Edwards Off-Ramp Warning Sign – On State Route 58 near North Edwards, a portable message board will be on the shoulder of the westbound Rosamond Boulevard off-ramp warning drivers to be aware of private construction off the state highway Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Kern Bridge Maintenance Project – Maintenance work has resumed on the following bridges on State Route 58 near the city of Tehachapi and the town of Mojave:
o The Sand Canyon Road undercrossing at Exit 156
o The overhead railroad crossing east of Exit 167 near the town of Mojave
· Mojave Median Work – On State Route 14 between Camelot Boulevard and the southern junction with Business Route 58, the northbound and southbound inside lanes will close intermittently to allow crews access to the median on Tuesday from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm.
Inyo County
· Haiwee II Shoulder Widening – On the southbound lanes of U.S. 395 from just north of the Coso Junction Safety Roadside Rest Area to Haiwee Powerhouse Road, crews are widening the shoulders Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. The outside lane is closed during construction and the speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH.
· State Route 127 Pavement Project – On State Route 127 in eastern Inyo County, crews are installing new traffic signs in two locations:
o From 7 miles north of the town of Shoshone to 7 miles south of Death Valley Junction
o From Death Valley Junction to the Nevada State Line
Work will be limited to the shoulders in both directions.
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Bartlett Thin Blanket – On the northbound lanes of U.S. 395 between Carroll Creek Road and the Diaz Lake Recreation Area just south of the town of Lone Pine, both lanes will be intermittently closed while crews grind down the pavement and apply a layer of asphalt to the roadway. Work is scheduled Wednesday and Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.
· Bishop Raised Median Project – On U.S. 395 (Main Street), work on the median at Church Street has resumed. Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. The northbound and southbound inside lanes are closed during construction.
Mono County
· Viewpoint Road Guardrail Repair – On the northbound lanes of U.S. 395 between the southern junction with State Route 158 and the West Portal Scenic Viewpoint, crews will repair guardrail on Tuesday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
The State Route 127 Pavement Project received funding from both SB 1 and IIJA. Senate Bill 1 allocated $2,201,109, while the California Transportation Commission allocated an additional $20,118,000 in funding from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021.
The $8,734,000 Freeman III CAPM Project, the $7,413,500 Cemetery CAPM Project, and the $2,244,120 Virginia Creek-Benton Chipseal Project are fully funded by SB 1.
The Conway Ranch Shoulders Project received $8.3 million from IIJA for construction.
SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Under IIJA, California will receive an estimated $41.9 billion over 5 years. IIJA provides significant funding to Caltrans to improve roadways, bridges, freight projects, public transportation, and safety, and to address climate change. For more information about IIJA, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/iija-by-the-numbers.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9), Twitter (@Caltrans9), and Instagram (@Caltransd9), or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e., Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
