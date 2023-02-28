MOJAVE – The Mojave Air and Space Port held their regular meeting on the afternoon of Feb. 21st inside the boardroom located just off the Voyager Restaurant; the meeting got underway just after 2pm.
After the meeting was called to order, roll call and the approval of the agenda; the following items were addressed by the board.
Under Community Announcements and Public Comments on Items not on the Agenda – Comments were heard concerning junior high and high school students coming to the airport for tours, etc.; comments were also made concerning Plane Crazy Saturdays and what a great job the folk coordinating the event are doing, recognition also went out to Mrs. Cathy Hansen for all the hard work she’s put into making Plane Crazy Saturday the success that it’s been.
Under Consent Agenda – A motion and second were on the table concerning the minutes from the board meeting dated Jan. 17th and check registry dated Feb. 15th in the amount of $14,162.99: motion carried.
Under Action Items – A motion and second to approve were on the table concerning the following items; Item A: Hanger Sublet Agreement; discussion was heard on the agreement from board and public, Item B: Impulse Space Incorporated Land lease for Test Site 1; discussion was heard from board and public, Item C: Edison Easement for Test Sites: considerable discussion was heard from both ends of the spectrum, Item D: Resolution Approving an Amended Budget for Fiscal Year commencing July 1, 2022 (DOA): considerable discussion was heard then it was announced that the new year Budget Workshop would take place sometime in May and the increase revenues was more than we anticipated, Item E: Taxiway A Lighting Rehabilitation Project: considerable discussion was also heard on this, motion approved.
Under Reports – reports were given for the following items; Director of Administration, Director of Facilities, Chief Executive Officer gave reports for the Runway 12/30 Update, Inland Port Update, Director of Operations Hiring Update (Ariel Seawell accepted position), Water System Update, Hanger Development Update and Hypersonic Corridor Update, there were not board committee updates.
Under Report from Closed Session - the board discussed Existing Litigation of Masten Space Systems Bankruptcy and Welton vs MASP; no reportable action was taken.
After all the business was taken care of and no further comments from either the board or the public, the meeting was adjourned at approximately 3:20pm.
