Its going to be a wet, chilly Christmas weekend in the Kern County desert.
There won't be a white Christmas, but there is a chance of of few snow flurries in the days after
Its all part of an unsettled weather pattern that will bring at least a chance of rain to the area through the middle of next week.
Mojave can expect rain Thursday night and again most of the day Friday before it tapers off in the evening.
There's a slight (30 percent) chance of rain on Christmas Day that increases later to bring a strong chance of rain into the night. By Sunday morning, with a low temperature near freezing, there is a slight chance of snow mixed in with the rain through 10 a.m.
There's another chance of snow flurries again late Sunday into Monday morning and again late Monday night with a low near 30.
For Ridgecrest, there's a slight chance of rain on Christmas Eve but Christmas Day should remain dry.
with a high in the mid 50s.
The rain, along with some gusty winds, returns Saturday night. Rain should be light, though.
After a cool, sunny day on Sunday, there is a slight chance of a show shower after 4 a.m. Monday
