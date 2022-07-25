BORON - Every year, US Borax/Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithium Boron Operations bestows upon 20 employees "mule" status due to the length of service with the company; six of those employees were honored as new mules as well as the 14 employees with previous mule status. The honors took place during a luncheon on July 15th where the 20 employees were recognized for their service and dedication to the company. The following are the 2022 "mules" for US Borax/Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithium Boron Operations.
Matthew Ely, Randy Spears, Tammy Buchoz, Victor Quiroga, Michael Cappello, Terry Vickrs and Robert Cadger for 41 years of service each; Joseph Jaramillo, Crescencio Ancheta Jr., Rick Beck, Thomas Laskey and Duane McKean for 42 years of service each; Timothy Merritt, Russell York, Jim Henderson, and Joe Turner Jr. for 43 years of service each; Michael Williamson for 44 years of service; Gregory Smith and Bruce Nelson for 45 years of service each and the longest serving employee of them all – Ronald Roquemore with 54 years of service.
The Mojave Desert News would like to congratulate the 2022 “Mules” on the combined 850+ years of employment with the company and a special congratulations goes out to Ronald Roquemore for 54 years of continued employment and dedication to US Borax/Rio-Tinto Borates Boron Operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.