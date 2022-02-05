The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
25-year old Melissa Lomeli was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) in Nov. 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and 2nd Conviction of 23152 Violation w/in 10 Years.
63-year old John Joseph Dimartino was arrested in Los Angeles County (Manhattan Beach Police) on Dec. 3rd on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
22-year old Quintin Bond was arrested on Dec. 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Petty Theft, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger and Evading Peace Officer.
31-year old Daniel Sandoval was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 8th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage and Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
36-year old Fredy Elias-Roque was arrested in Santa Barbara County (Santa Barbara CHP) on Dec. 9th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Restricted View.
28-year old Robert McKinnon was arrested in Los Angeles County (West Los Angeles CHP) on Dec. 10th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License.
39-year old Michael Chafin was arrested on Dec. 12th on Suspicion of Display of License Plates, Drive while License Suspended and Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
40-year old Timothy Mattson was arrested on Dec. 12th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.
43-year old Oscar Guerrero was arrested on Dec. 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
22-year old Carlos Hernandez was arrested on Dec. 20th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Disturb the Peace by Fighting, Disturb the Peace by Loud Noise, Intoxicated in Public, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Remove/Destroy/Damage Wireless Communication Device to Prevent Summoning Assistance or Law Enforcement.
30-year old Tyler Henney was arrested on Dec. 21st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Mayhem, Aggravated Mayhem, Assault w/Firearm on Person, Threats of Violence, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. into Prison/Etc., Commission of Public Offense while in Custody, Attempted/Willful/Deliberate Premeditated Murder and Possession of Ammunition.
40-year old Jean W. Burgess was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
38-year old Aram Kazarian was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Dec. 28th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
38-year old Nathan O Malley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Dec. 30th on Suspicion of Possession of Ammunition
