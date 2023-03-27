CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Planning Commission announced that the meeting scheduled for April 4th has been canceled due to staff completing work on projects that will require Planning Commission review.
The commission anticipates that they will consider applying mix-use designation to lands fronting Calif. Cit Blvd and a formal review of Municipal Code amendments related to SB9 at the meeting scheduled for April 18th.
