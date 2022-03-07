The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 10 calls for service.
2nd – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 19900 block of Meadows Road.
7th – Vehicle Theft, 20700 block of South Street and Burglary from Vehicle, 200 block of W. Tehachapi.
10th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21300 block of Mission Street.
13th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 21400 block of Mission Street.
14th – False Report of a Crime, 21600 block of Loop Street.
16th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 20700 block of South Street.
17th – Attempted Operate Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, 21500 block of Madre Street.
19th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20400 block of Brian Way.
21st – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 20600 block of South Street.
