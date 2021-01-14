The California Department of Public Health announced that individuals 65 or older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Effective immediately, all residents age 65 years and older are now able to be vaccinated in Kern County. 
 
California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan is prioritized based on high risk groups that are defined in several phases as well as tiers within those phases. 
 
Those in Phase 1a, healthcare workers and long-term care residents, remain the highest priority to receive vaccines according to the state and are currently eligible for vaccination in Kern County.
 
Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are one of the most important interventions to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Public Health is working with state and local partners to be transparent, careful, and above all, equitable in efforts to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone who needs and requests vaccination. 
 
For qualifying residents in East Kern communities, including California City, Mojave, Tehachapi, Boron and Rosamond, the closest Kern County vaccine partners are:
 
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Hospital 1100 Magellan Drive, Tehachapi, 661-771-8401.
 
Sav-On Pharmacy, 775 Tucker Road, Tehachapi, 661-823-7094. 
 
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, 1081 N. China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest, call (833) 216-6663 to schedule.
 
Residents are urged to continue practicing healthy habits such as hand washing, physical distancing and wearing a face covering when in public. 
 
For more information, visit our website at https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information and resources. Additionally, an interactive map is available identifying community providers who are currently offering vaccinations. 

