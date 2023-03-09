DECEDENT’S NAME: Freddy Orlando Herrera Jr.

CASE #: 2023-00695

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Rosamond, CA

AGE: 32 years

TYPE OF CASE: Homicide

DATE OF INCIDENT: March 2, 2023

TIME OF INCIDENT: 1956 hours

LOCATION: 2800 block of 28th Street West, Rosamond

DATE OF DEATH: March 2, 2023

TIME OF DEATH: 2045 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: Antelope Valley Hospital

INVESTIGATING AGENCY:  Kern County Sheriff’s Office

DETAILS: Freddy Orlando Herrera Jr. was shot by another at the above-mentioned location. He was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff

PHONE: (661) 487-4553

