DECEDENT’S NAME: Freddy Orlando Herrera Jr.
CASE #: 2023-00695
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Rosamond, CA
AGE: 32 years
TYPE OF CASE: Homicide
DATE OF INCIDENT: March 2, 2023
TIME OF INCIDENT: 1956 hours
LOCATION: 2800 block of 28th Street West, Rosamond
DATE OF DEATH: March 2, 2023
TIME OF DEATH: 2045 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: Antelope Valley Hospital
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriff’s Office
DETAILS: Freddy Orlando Herrera Jr. was shot by another at the above-mentioned location. He was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff
PHONE: (661) 487-4553
