CALIFORNIA CITY — Two 18-year-old males were arrested in connection to a drive-by shootout, and being in possession of illegal firearms.
On Monday, residents reported gunshots in a neighborhood area. According to the California City Police Department, the two individuals had bad blood between them, and engaged in a shoot out with each other. One male was reportedly in his car shooting, and the other on foot.
Police say there was no injuries reported, but there was property damage. Both males have been arrested, and police confiscated four illegal firearms in their possession.
The same day, police had another call about a possible accidental shooting in Cal City.
Police say after arriving on the scene they determined that the shooting was not accidental and made an arrest.
