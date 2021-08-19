BORON – Race Communications came to Boron and brought approximately 100 back to school backpacks for their annual giveaway; the event was held in the dirt area beside B-Town Donuts on Aug. 11th from 12-3 p.m.
Boron kids who came to the event were able to pick out the color of backpack they wanted which had some school supplies inside.
“Look at this mom, I got a backpack”, one student said; parents were thrilled that the event took place. “This is helping our kids with school supplies and we all really appreciate what Race is doing” one parent said.
“We missed coming out to the area last year due to the pandemic and made it a point to be here this year for the community of Boron”, a spokesperson said.
Race has been traveling around the East Kern area giving away the 1,000 backpacks they had ready to distribute last year but couldn’t due to COVID-19 and the “stay at home” order issued by the Governor.
The Mojave Desert News wished to thank Race Communications for coming through and helping kids in the East Kern County area with the free backpacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.