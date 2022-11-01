Kern County, CA. Over 40 different local organizations will be present for the 4th Mega Adoption Event at Stramler Park located at 4003 Chester Ave, Sunday, November 6, 2022 between the hours of 10am and 3pm. Kern County Animal Services, the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the City of Shafter Animal Control, the City of McFarland Animal Shelter, Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, Have A Heart Humane Society, and S.O.S. Dog Rescue are just a few of the organizations that will be present with adoptable animals and to answer any questions on their respective programs. In addition to shelter and rescue pets in need of adoption, a variety of local vendors with products to keep our pets happy, healthy and safe will be in attendance.
Sunday, April 23rd 2017 was the inaugural Mega Adoption event in Kern County, and it was a smashing success. Over 40 different agencies came out to the Kern County Fairgrounds to show off their rescue and shelter dogs or family pet resources. Over 2,500 folks came through the gates, and over 100 animals from all over Kern County found placement that day. Efforts in 2018 and 2019 were wonderfully successful, and Kern County Animal Services wants to ensure that this year’s event is the most successful yet. This will be the first Mega Adoption event since 2019.
“We want folks to come out this coming Sunday to find their next family member, we want them coming out to celebrate the work that is being done in animal welfare right here in Kern County, and we want our friends and neighbors to come show us their family pets that they love so much. This community needs to see how much we all truly care for our pets”, states Nick Cullen, Director of Kern County Animal Services. “It’s hopefully going to be a beautiful day, and we would love for the community to come out with their pets, even if they don’t have any particular need for what is available”. The public is welcomed to come out to the event to find their next furry family member, to obtain information on volunteerism, spay and neuter, pet vaccinations or licensing, or just to show off their family pets. The organizers do ask that all pets are on a leash, or otherwise kept safe and under control. Over 75 animals will be available for adoption, with each organization setting their own adoption criteria and fees. Some incredible raffle prizes have been provided by:
- Haddad Dodge
- Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue
- TRB Oilfield Services
- Dr Paul Ansolabehere DVM
Where: Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave
When: Sunday, November 6th 2022 – 10am until 3pm
Who: Everyone!
Cost: Admission is free!
Animal Shelters or Animal Organizations that will be participating:
- Kern County Animal Services
- Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue
- S.O.S. Dog Rescue
- City of Bakersfield’s Animal Care Center
- Shafter Animal Control
- OceanRay Rescue
- City of McFarland Animal Shelter
- One Dane At A Time
- Have A Heart Humane Society
- Forget Me Not Rescue Of Kern
- Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue
- Shelter On The Hill
- Central California Animal Disaster Team
