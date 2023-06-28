CALIF. CITY – During the Calif. City Council meeting that was held on the evening of June 27th, Calif. City Police Chief Jesse Hightower made a special presentation to Desiree Thompson’s family who he invited to the meeting. The presentation was also a Memorial Recognition in memory of Desiree who went missing for more than a decade before her remains were found; Jose Lara who was found Guilty of murdering Miss Thompson was sentenced to 25 Years to Life for her murder.
Thompson’s mother Sheri Smith and her children attended the meeting inside the council chambers where Chief Hightower recognized all of them and commended them for not giving up hope by presenting the family with a framed pair of handcuffs which were used by Calif. City Police when they arrested her killer; Jose Lara.
Chief Hightower - This was an emotional case, and we went down the wrong path based on the information that we had at the time. There's always a case where there's one person who comes forward with information. We put that information together and were able to locate everything including where she (Desiree) was located. Last month, we got word that the suspect was sentenced to 25 years to Life. From the beginning, we had what is called the operational plan. So, every time we are motivated, search warrants or anything high risk; we always do an operational plan. We never gave up and finally, we were able to locate her for her family and get the suspect behind bars where he belongs.
We as a police department want to share something with her family. Come forward and please accept this from the Calif. City Police Department; this is Sheri Smith, Desiree’s sister Lisa and these are her children. In recognition of Desiree, the family and all the hard work that was put into solving this case; please, accept this token of appreciation in memory of Desiree and may you all find peace as you begin to heal from this tragedy, place this somewhere so you can always look at it, and then know that justice was served. Like I said, this is a very exciting moment for us and we're trying to do something real. One person came forward with information and turned it all around and this is where we are today, so thank you.
