MOJAVE – The Mojave Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting on the afternoon of July 27th inside the Veterans building in Mojave; the meeting started just after 12 noon.
After President Ted Hodgkinson called the meeting to order and the Pledge, he welcomed everyone in attendance then introduce Calif. State Assemblyman Tom Lackey as guest speaker. Mr. Lackey gave an update to the chamber and the public on things that were going on in the state capital (1,500 bills working their way through the state legislation), the impact of a new regulation and the need to follow recommendations. Assemblyman Lackey also shared his experiences with the recent Child Trafficking Bill, the Dept. of Fish and Game and a few others plus, he also gave an update on the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act which is Assembly Bill 1008 and the impact that it will have in Eastern Kern County.
MDN - A few months ago; maybe it was last year, there was a company 8-Minute Solar that came out here to East Kern County and they are proposing to build a solar farm with approximately 5 to 6 solar sites between Kramer Junction and Gephart Road with the site six being just north of highway 58 and Gephart Rd. Does the bill, AB1008 that was passed; include the solar farm that is planned to be built out here as far as protecting the Joshua Tree, and if not, what is going to happen to this area?
Assemblyman Lackey - That's a very specific question that I'm not prepared to completely answer, but I will tell you this and this is one thing that you do need to know is that they are not exempt from any provision that has to do with the Joshua tree mitigation, even though the bill has not been passed. Those mitigations are already part of the consideration in any project, so if there's any kind of shortcut being made, please make sure that my office is aware because this is all public record. So, keep us informed as to what is happening in that project and if there's some Joshua trees that are having to be removed and they need to pay for.
Mr. Hodgkinson then thanked Assemblyman Lackey and introduced Calif. State Senator Shannon Grove’s representative Dominic Heiden to say a few words.
Dominic Heiden - I work for Senator Shannon Grove and we’re pleased to be starting up office hours again and trying to bring our services to the community so that you don't have to drive to Bakersfield. Please get one of my cards afterward and we can connect remotely so that you don't have to come out. We do work with the DMV, state taxes, unemployment, etc as does the some of the Assemblyman Lackey’s office; we take that role to advocate on your behalf with those agencies and cut through some of the bureaucracy.
Mr. Heiden mentioned that their mobile office will be held at the Veteran’s building in Mojave on the fourth Thursday of every other month from 11am-12pm.
My name is Laura Lynne Wyatt and I’m the field director for Kern County Supervisor, Zack Scrivner; so, the Economic Development Corporation meet bimonthly and they travel all over East Kern, so each meeting is at a different location and last week it was at the Rosamond Community Services District building and yes, Heather was in attendance and gave a little report about Mojave; at that meeting, a new economic development coordinator for the county of Kern was introduced and his name is Jim Damian. He doesn't start until the first part of August, but I am very excited to start to work with him. He grew up in Tehachapi and is very familiar with the Eastern Kern County communities and I think that he's going to listen carefully and understand the needs of some of the communities in need. Heather already mentioned it to him at the meeting and I intend to pursue the possibility of bringing a financial institution to Mojave and Rosamond as part of his goal, something that I'd like to see him focus on because neither one of them have a financial institution and it's really a hardship on the community and the business owners in the area. So, I'm looking forward to working with Jim.
Mojave Inland Port was discussed; the status on that is that I reported last month to this group, that Pioneer Partners is the independent group that's building the port and it's their project. They were at the state level trying to get some transportation funding. They did not get the funding that they were asking for; that does not mean that the project is not moving forward, it's just moving forward in a different way. They may have to scale it down a little bit, they may have to pull some other funding resources for the transportation projects that they need to do in conjunction with the project, but it is approved by the county, and it is moving forward.
On social media recently, the community pages regarding the park so, I wanted to touch on that. I want to report to you; this is not a dead project just because you don't see dirt moving doesn't mean something's not happening. There's a lot of engineering, surveying and design work that has to be done behind the scenes before you actually see dirt move and again, that project, it's in design phase. There are drainage issues that this park faces so, an engineer is looking at the drainage and electrical; all those kinds of things are being done behind the scenes. I'm being told that we can expect the project to start moving forward this winter, it has to be completed by June of 2024 to meet the requirements of the grant funding.
As far as the Mojave Transit Center, the project has been delayed because charging stations need to be installed. Those charging stations are not for the general public; they’re not for the Tesla’s that are coming through the area; these charging stations that we are required to put in are for the buses because they have to go to electric buses, I believe Government agencies need to go to electric buses by 2025. So anyway, those stations that need to go into the Transit Center are for the bus.
After the presentations, Mr. Hodgkinson went around the room; having everyone introduce themselves and make any announcements that they had.
Hello, my name is Doctor Kim; I'm new to the area. We just opened Cal City Urgent Care in California City to include healthcare access. We’re not just urgent care we do urgent care as a baseline, but we do X-rays and laboratory work. We also do physical exams, drug testing, workers comp, physical sports, physical anything will do it. We do need the support of the community. Thank you.
When everyone was finished speaking, Mr. Hodgkinson called for any more comments (which there were none) then he adjourned the meeting shortly before 1pm.
