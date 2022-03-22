MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District will no longer require students and teachers to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
During the district’s monthly board meeting, superintendent Katherine Aguirre said the mask requirement would stop when students return to school from their spring break vacation.
Gov. Gavin Newsom joined the governors of Oregon and Washington to announce the states would be strongly recommending masking in schools instead of mandating it.
“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”
Though masks will not be mandatory, students will still have the ability to choose to wear one if they wish. Aguirre said emails have been sent to teachers and staff to keep an eye out for students who may be bullied or isolated for continuing to mask up.
In addition, teachers who aren’t vaccinated will still be required to present a negative COVID-19 test weekly, before going to class.
