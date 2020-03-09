Mark your calendars: The Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District (EKCRCD) is sponsoring a spring talk on creating water-wise landscapes with native and drought-tolerant plants.
At the Maturango Museum (100 E. Las Flores Avenue, Ridgecrest) on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 1:30-3:00 PM, Madena Asbell of the Mojave Desert Land Trust (MDLT) will present Mojave Desert Gardening, featuring water-wise plants and how and when to grow them. Madena’s work at the MDLT includes growing native plants for sale and restoration work. She will take questions during the last half hour of her presentation and will return in the late summer to discuss the plants that will be available at EKCRCD’s fall plant sale.
For more information email ekcrcd@gmail.com or call EKCRCD at 760-384-5477.
